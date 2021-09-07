Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,543 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $563.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

