Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after buying an additional 241,291 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,234,822,000 after buying an additional 235,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,712,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

INTU stock opened at $563.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.60. The stock has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

