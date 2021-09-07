Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Holdings Decreased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,516,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,077,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 353,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 311,537 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,615,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 459.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 112,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 92,278 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11.

