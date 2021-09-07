Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $1,181,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 121.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $381.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $366.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.35. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $382.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

