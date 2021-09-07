Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $497.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will announce sales of $497.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.38 million to $503.62 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $459.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.39.

Shares of INVH traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.46. 42,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,019. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

