ION (ION) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, ION has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $552,688.20 and $8.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00080740 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.27 or 0.00325617 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00042181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013132 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,648,776 coins and its circulating supply is 13,748,776 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

