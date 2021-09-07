iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.89.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,318,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 103,987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

