iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 463,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 19,269,014 shares.The stock last traded at $42.37 and had previously closed at $41.47.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,054,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 113,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 72,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,022,000 after buying an additional 1,527,441 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,519,000 after buying an additional 398,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.