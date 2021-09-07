iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Stake Boosted by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 75,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 44,075 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28.

