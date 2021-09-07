iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Position Cut by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,096,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 125,080 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,428. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.51.

