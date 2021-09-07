iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,277 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 124.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 71,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,807. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

