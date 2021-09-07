iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $17,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $523,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 68,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,746,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 655,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,145,000 after buying an additional 202,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.