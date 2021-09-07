iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.21. 68,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,694. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $292.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

