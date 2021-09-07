iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,406,000 after acquiring an additional 556,720 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,015,000 after acquiring an additional 138,921 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,096,000 after acquiring an additional 826,612 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

