iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $453.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $442.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.