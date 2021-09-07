Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001141 BTC on popular exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $389,620.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00150720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.86 or 0.00741881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,904,805 coins. The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

