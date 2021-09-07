Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $453.22. The stock had a trading volume of 138,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $442.26 and its 200 day moving average is $421.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.