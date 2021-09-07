Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 13,719 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 144.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.39. The company had a trading volume of 190,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,649. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.70. The stock has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

