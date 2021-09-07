Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,110. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01.

