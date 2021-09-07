Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,345 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 5.1% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $73,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $109.45. 2,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,328. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $110.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.