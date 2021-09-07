Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.2% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

SHOP traded down $13.63 on Tuesday, reaching $1,540.62. The stock had a trading volume of 31,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,497. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,514.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,316.18. The company has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

