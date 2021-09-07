Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 115,533 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,533 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,345. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

