Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, September 8th

Shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are set to reverse split on Wednesday, September 8th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

Jaguar Health stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,954,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,594,813. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 612.54% and a negative return on equity of 205.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on JAGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 6,865.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,583,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,334,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 472,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 2nd quarter worth $1,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

