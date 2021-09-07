Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fortescue Metals Group Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Fortescue Metals Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortescue Metals Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

FSUGY stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $3.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.10%.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.