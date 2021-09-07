Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ChargePoint in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ChargePoint’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

ChargePoint stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after buying an additional 7,852,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $27,965.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.