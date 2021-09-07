Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $175.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.90. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.