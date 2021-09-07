JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Price Target to GBX 445

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 445 ($5.81) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Babcock International Group to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 424 ($5.54) in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 376 ($4.91).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 346.50 ($4.53) on Friday. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 388.20 ($5.07). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 314.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 290.34. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.