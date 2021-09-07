JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the subject of several other reports. Commerzbank downgraded Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of SSREY opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

