JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY remained flat at $$46.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $51.84.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.