JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of VGP in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of VGP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of VGPBF stock opened at $219.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.81. VGP has a 52 week low of $201.20 and a 52 week high of $219.67.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

