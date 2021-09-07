JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares (LON:JETI) Announces GBX 1.40 Dividend

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares (LON:JETI) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON JETI opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.10) on Tuesday. JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 107.44 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The company has a market capitalization of £253.34 million and a P/E ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 154.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 149.91.

About JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

