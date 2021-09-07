KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $45.87

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.87, but opened at $44.63. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $44.31, with a volume of 1,473 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 78.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 175.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

