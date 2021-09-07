KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $45.87

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.87, but opened at $44.63. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $44.31, with a volume of 1,473 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%.
About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.