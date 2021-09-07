Ken Murphy Buys 53 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Ken Murphy bought 53 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £136.21 ($177.96).

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 257.40 ($3.36) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 238.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 230.78. Tesco PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The company has a market capitalization of £19.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14.

Get Tesco alerts:

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.