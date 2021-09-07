Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives $13.02 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.10 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRP traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $11.13. 512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,676. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. The company has a market cap of $673.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.08. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.26%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

