Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.23. 46,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,886. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

