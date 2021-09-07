Kingspan Group plc to Issue Dividend of €0.20 (LON:KGP)

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of €0.20 ($0.23) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Kingspan Group stock opened at GBX 94.70 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of GBX 51.45 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 98.30 ($1.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £171.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.28.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

