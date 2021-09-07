Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Buys 224 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 3.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Fastenal news, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,089 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.50. 136,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

