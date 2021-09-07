Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Buys Shares of 19,126 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 257,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,750 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.37. 147,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,606,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

