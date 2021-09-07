Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Buys Shares of 39,900 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,983,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,251. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

