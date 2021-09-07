Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Invests $651,000 in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after acquiring an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,773,000 after acquiring an additional 247,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after acquiring an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,717,000 after acquiring an additional 151,537 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.43. 2,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,663. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.52.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total transaction of $348,492.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,454.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,119 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

