Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 0.9% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $560.99. 23,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $528.26 and a 200 day moving average of $456.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

