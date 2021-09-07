Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.5% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.43.

NYSE PH traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

