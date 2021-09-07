Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 74,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 22,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,974,808.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Sensient Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.24. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.83. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $54.47 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.