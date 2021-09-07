Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $640.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $610.71 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $614.36 and a 200-day moving average of $609.75. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,010. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

