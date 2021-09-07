Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 327 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after buying an additional 233,905 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after buying an additional 65,683 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,808,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $126,401,000.

ARKK opened at $125.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.06. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

