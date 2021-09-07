Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,943 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,858 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,553.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,774,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

