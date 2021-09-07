Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after buying an additional 244,110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

