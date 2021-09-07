Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.33 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

