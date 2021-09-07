Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 167.2% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $228.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $229.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.32.

