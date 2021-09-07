Level Four Financial LLC Buys 1,175 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 104,200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 85.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its position in MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

In other MoneyGram International news, Director Francisco Lorca purchased 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGI opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $808.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.58 and a beta of 1.70.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

